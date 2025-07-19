SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,675 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 37,093 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $79,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SLM by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,657 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SLM by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SLM by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies increased its holdings in SLM by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 9,177 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SLM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on SLM shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of SLM in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SLM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SLM from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

SLM Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $32.83 on Friday. SLM Corporation has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $34.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.19.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. SLM had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $374.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that SLM Corporation will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.71%.

Insider Transactions at SLM

In other SLM news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.15, for a total transaction of $93,450.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 35,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,324.25. This trade represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM Company Profile

(Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.