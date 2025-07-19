SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 448 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SkyOak Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,437 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.8% during the first quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the first quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Fortem Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 28.9% during the first quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, IFC Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 3.6% during the first quarter. IFC Advisors LLC now owns 36,005 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $235.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.53 and a 12 month high of $207.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 9,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 255,400 shares in the company, valued at $44,695,000. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. 11.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.