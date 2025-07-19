Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Has $203.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068,948 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,698 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $203,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.50 and a 200-day moving average of $208.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.