Sentinel Trust Co. LBA Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sentinel Trust Co. LBA trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.9% of Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Platform Technology Partners lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 28,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,878,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Trust Department now owns 13,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,237,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 5,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,231,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.92. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $190.90 and a fifty-two week high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.73%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on JPM. TD Cowen initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Phillip Securities lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

