Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Revolution Medicines were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boxer Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,184,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,483,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346,755 shares during the last quarter. Lunate Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Revolution Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $77,658,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,096,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Revolution Medicines by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 13,248,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:RVMD opened at $38.30 on Friday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $62.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.30.

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.12) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RVMD. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $73.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (up previously from $67.00) on shares of Revolution Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.91.

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, develops novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s research and development pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to be used as monotherapy in combination with other RAS(ON) inhibitors and/or in combination with RAS companion inhibitors or other therapeutic agents, and RAS companion inhibitors for combination treatment strategies.

