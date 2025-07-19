PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 35.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in PTC by 153.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Stock Performance

PTC stock opened at $199.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.94 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.38 and a 12 month high of $213.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $636.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.64 million. PTC had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $185.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of PTC from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PTC from $202.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of PTC from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.92.

Insider Transactions at PTC

In other PTC news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $318,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,836,960. This trade represents a 10.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

