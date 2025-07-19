New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stake in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,644 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $10,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 127.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyatt Hotels by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 3,778 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 37,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,849,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,376,000 after acquiring an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hyatt Hotels stock opened at $147.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $137.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.48. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52-week low of $102.43 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

In related news, major shareholder Hotels Corp Hyatt purchased 996,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $13,453,924.50. Following the purchase, the insider owned 117,077,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,545,453.50. This trade represents a 0.86% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jnp Parachute Mirror Trust L sold 53,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $7,083,672.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

H has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

