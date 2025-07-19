New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 6,153 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 101,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Novartis were worth $11,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Novartis by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,183,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,372,000 after acquiring an additional 90,823 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Novartis by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,668,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,706,000 after purchasing an additional 368,171 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Novartis by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,132,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,522,000 after purchasing an additional 399,862 shares in the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 1,258,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,313,000 after purchasing an additional 55,316 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth about $109,739,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Novartis alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BNP Paribas raised Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.67.

Novartis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $114.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $241.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.43. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $96.06 and a twelve month high of $124.83.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.94 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Profile

(Free Report)

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.