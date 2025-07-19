New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 46,100 Shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 209,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $10,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Daniels Midland by 4.1% in the first quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 33,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. UBS Group raised Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Performance

ADM opened at $54.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.69. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12-month low of $40.98 and a 12-month high of $64.92.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $20.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Archer Daniels Midland Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.86%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.