New York State Common Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92,650 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 1.00% of First Watch Restaurant Group worth $10,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,582,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,057,000 after acquiring an additional 958,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,764,000 after purchasing an additional 479,741 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,141,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,848,000 after purchasing an additional 154,784 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,095,000. Finally, 12 West Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 2,013,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,469,000 after purchasing an additional 337,920 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FWRG shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. TD Cowen raised First Watch Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their price target on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $17.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Watch Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.91.

FWRG stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.27. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.90 and a 1-year high of $22.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.92.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $282.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. First Watch Restaurant Group’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International L.P. Advent sold 4,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $66,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,689,784 shares in the company, valued at $215,939,824.80. This represents a 23.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

