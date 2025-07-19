New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $10.73 Million Stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,906 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.08% of IDEX worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in IDEX by 63.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 224 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in IDEX by 970.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEX alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Akhil Mahendra sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.89, for a total transaction of $45,222.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $910,781.15. The trade was a 4.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on IDEX from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Mizuho set a $185.00 price objective on IDEX in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on IDEX from $206.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $215.00 target price on IDEX in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on IDEX

IDEX Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:IEX opened at $183.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.35. IDEX Corporation has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $238.22.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. IDEX had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $814.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEX Corporation will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. IDEX’s payout ratio is presently 45.01%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.