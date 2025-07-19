New York State Common Retirement Fund Decreases Stock Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $11,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 333.3% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 65.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CINF opened at $150.73 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a one year low of $115.43 and a one year high of $161.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial Dividend Announcement

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.37. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.25.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

