Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,135 Shares of Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,135 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,517,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Celsius by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,839 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Celsius during the fourth quarter worth about $85,068,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $44.43 on Friday. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.10 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.74 and a 200-day moving average of $34.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.45.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $329.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 42.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CELH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on shares of Celsius from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.47.

In related news, CEO John Fieldly sold 130,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $5,886,135.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,038,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,735,965. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 18,017,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,699,987.90. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 562,974 shares of company stock valued at $25,758,418. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

