Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.96 Million Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,808,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,778,000 after purchasing an additional 395,160 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,514,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,245,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 2.0% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,471,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $620,931,000 after purchasing an additional 67,152 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,913,930 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $575,122,000 after purchasing an additional 304,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth $356,038,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insider Activity at GoDaddy

In other news, CAO Phontip Palitwanon sold 2,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $386,511.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 21,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,770,488.26. This represents a 9.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.96, for a total transaction of $175,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 254,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,860,826.04. This represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,757 shares of company stock worth $12,243,920 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GDDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $214.86.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GoDaddy

GoDaddy Price Performance

GDDY stock opened at $168.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.11 and a 12-month high of $216.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.81.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). GoDaddy had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 211.09%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. GoDaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Profile

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.