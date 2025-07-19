Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $323,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,180,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,264,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Nexstar Media Group

In other news, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,660.50. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,715.25. This trade represents a 12.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Price Performance

NXST opened at $184.85 on Friday. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.66 and a 1 year high of $191.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.04.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nexstar Media Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NXST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.