Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,156 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Darling Ingredients by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAR opened at $35.85 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Darling Ingredients ( NYSE:DAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.36). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Darling Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.14.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

