Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,172 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 18.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 136,939 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 21,462 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $389,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,379,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of LPX stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $78.82 and a one year high of $122.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Louisiana-Pacific ( NYSE:LPX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Insider Transactions at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

