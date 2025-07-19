Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in NewJersey Resources Corporation (NYSE:NJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 769 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of NewJersey Resources worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NJR. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources in the first quarter worth $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 42.0% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in NewJersey Resources in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 6,245.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its holdings in NewJersey Resources by 13,692.3% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NJR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NewJersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, New Street Research set a $51.00 price objective on shares of NewJersey Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at NewJersey Resources

In other NewJersey Resources news, COO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $66,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 35,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,211.80. This represents a 4.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

NewJersey Resources Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE NJR opened at $45.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.96. NewJersey Resources Corporation has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

NewJersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $913.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.00 million. NewJersey Resources had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NewJersey Resources Corporation will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

NewJersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, distributes natural gas. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 576,000 customers in Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

