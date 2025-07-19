LifeSteps Financial Inc. Reduces Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LifeSteps Financial Inc. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.5% of LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. LifeSteps Financial Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.67. The company has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 733,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total transaction of $166,449,928.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 894,546,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,079,993,196.12. This represents a 0.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $550,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 514,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,231,873. This represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AMZN

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.