LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Position Increased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMAT. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LeMaitre Vascular during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMAT opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 13.83 and a current ratio of 16.49. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 40.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $109.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.77.

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $59.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

In other LeMaitre Vascular news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $374,354.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,827,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,477,955.30. This represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,556,857. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices and implants used in the field of vascular surgery worldwide. It offers human cadaver tissue cryopreservation services; angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries; thrombectomy catheters for removing thrombi in the venous system; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

