JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Purchased by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 2.5% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total value of $1,608,416.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,392,563.85. The trade was a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares in the company, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015 over the last 90 days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $190.90 and a 12-month high of $296.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $257.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on JPM. Robert W. Baird cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $327.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $298.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

