Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $82.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $76.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $110.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.04. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $60.49 and a one year high of $111.03. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DLTR. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 34,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 164.0% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 79.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

