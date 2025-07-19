Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP now owns 21,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $99.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.10 and a beta of 1.08. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $130.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.67.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 201.62% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.785 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Mark Kidd sold 6,000 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $612,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 91,081 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,083.62. The trade was a 6.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the sale, the director owned 36,515 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,404.55. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 240,007 shares of company stock valued at $23,649,959. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

IRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

