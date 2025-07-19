IFC Advisors LLC Buys 153 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

IFC Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.8% of IFC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. IFC Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $8,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Austin Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 4,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fonville Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $190.90 and a 52 week high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.12 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $305.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 27th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, HSBC restated a “reduce” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. The trade was a 3.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

