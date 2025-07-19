Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hyatt Hotels were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hyatt Hotels by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Melius Research raised shares of Hyatt Hotels to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.63.

Hyatt Hotels Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE H opened at $147.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.48. Hyatt Hotels Corporation has a 52 week low of $102.43 and a 52 week high of $168.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 11.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Corporation will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 37,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,106,375. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Udell sold 3,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total value of $521,510.73. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 16,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,806.68. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 371,111 shares of company stock worth $49,273,516 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

About Hyatt Hotels

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Further Reading

