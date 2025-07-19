Head to Head Review: Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) and Its Peers

Dividends

Marine Petroleum Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Marine Petroleum Trust pays out 118.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies pay a dividend yield of 8.0% and pay out 119.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Marine Petroleum Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.8% of Marine Petroleum Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.4% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of shares of all “OIL – US RYLTY TR” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Marine Petroleum Trust has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marine Petroleum Trust’s competitors have a beta of 0.32, indicating that their average stock price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Marine Petroleum Trust $1.04 million $710,000.00 12.49 Marine Petroleum Trust Competitors $82.76 million $18.27 million 28.11

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Marine Petroleum Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Marine Petroleum Trust. Marine Petroleum Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Marine Petroleum Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marine Petroleum Trust 70.17% 75.91% 75.91% Marine Petroleum Trust Competitors 57.69% 1,199.90% 167.41%

Summary

Marine Petroleum Trust competitors beat Marine Petroleum Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

