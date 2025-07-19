Harmony Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,848 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.2% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $172.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,245.74. The trade was a 6.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Alphabet from $171.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

