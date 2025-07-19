Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $185.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.53 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alphabet from $178.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wedbush set a $190.00 price objective on Alphabet and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $5,992,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 400 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.98, for a total value of $72,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,013 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,245.74. This represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 over the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

