Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Has $1.57 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. decreased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 1.0% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 6,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $1,755,811.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 36,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,703,729.20. This trade represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total value of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $291.22 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.92. The company has a market cap of $809.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $296.40.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.76 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

