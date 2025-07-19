DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 520.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,877 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $3,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 197.9% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $43.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.69 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cfra Research upgraded shares of DraftKings to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Northland Securities set a $50.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on DraftKings from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.10.

In other news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 158,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $6,174,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 504,381 shares in the company, valued at $19,670,859. This trade represents a 23.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alan Wayne Ellingson sold 6,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total value of $251,102.33. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 171,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,297,524.36. The trade was a 3.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 536,627 shares of company stock worth $19,748,622. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

