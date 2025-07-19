Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Price Target Raised to $470.00

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $300.00 to $470.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COIN. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $395.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $276.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $239.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.10.

Coinbase Global stock opened at $419.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $302.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.57 billion, a PE ratio of 78.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 3.70. Coinbase Global has a 1-year low of $142.58 and a 1-year high of $444.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 21.14%. Coinbase Global’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coinbase Global news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.20, for a total transaction of $1,080,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 97,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,071,233.20. This represents a 2.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.64, for a total transaction of $3,486,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,702,833.92. The trade was a 10.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,245,915 shares of company stock valued at $447,462,456 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 297.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, S Bank Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

