CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS) Shares Acquired by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $11,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $71.00 target price on CMS Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on CMS Energy from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 target price (up from $77.00) on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CMS stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.45. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $161,794.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 69,571 shares in the company, valued at $5,121,121.31. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.