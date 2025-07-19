Cerity Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG)

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its position in Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $3,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALG. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alamo Group by 80.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 110.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alamo Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alamo Group Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Alamo Group stock opened at $216.85 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.44. The company has a current ratio of 4.30, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alamo Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $230.16. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 1.08.

Alamo Group Announces Dividend

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $390.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.08 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Alamo Group, Inc. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 500 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.84, for a total transaction of $100,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,613,424.32. This trade represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery Allen Leonard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $705,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 40,913 shares in the company, valued at $8,244,787.76. This represents a 7.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Company Profile

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

