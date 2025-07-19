Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,823 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 167.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 656 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JBHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $159.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.90.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.87. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.79 and a 1 year high of $200.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.29.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The transportation company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Nicholas Hobbs acquired 1,529 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $130.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer directly owned 91,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,008,995.25. This trade represents a 1.69% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

