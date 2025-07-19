Ballentine Partners LLC Raises Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth $8,310,884,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 25,861.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 23,556,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,465,278 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,845,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,113,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,515,147 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 10,684,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,561,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551,899 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 17,550,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465,572 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. The trade was a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,060,015 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Phillip Securities cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:JPM opened at $291.22 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $274.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $257.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $44.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.12 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

