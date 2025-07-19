Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,133 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,543 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $111.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Shares of LPX opened at $87.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.95.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 23.75%. The company had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

