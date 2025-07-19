Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by AMI Asset Management Corp

AMI Asset Management Corp cut its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 385,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 13,176 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 4.3% of AMI Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. AMI Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $73,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. White Wing Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. White Wing Wealth Management now owns 1,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Balanced Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Store Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $226.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citizens Jmp initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at $201,816,902,603.28. This trade represents a 0.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $4,211,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,335,232 shares of company stock valued at $3,210,622,570 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

