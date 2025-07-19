Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $201.68.

In related news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,837,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 261,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,275. The trade was a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490. Corporate insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

