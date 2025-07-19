Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Increased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,466 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,345 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 6,724 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC now owns 31,919 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 20,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $5,992,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,527,392 shares in the company, valued at $466,000,536.96. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 6,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,275. This trade represents a 8.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 215,843 shares of company stock worth $37,288,490 in the last 90 days. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8%

Alphabet stock opened at $185.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.12. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.53 and a twelve month high of $207.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 30.86% and a return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 9.36%.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

