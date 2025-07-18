Zacks Research Weighs in on F.N.B.’s Q3 Earnings (NYSE:FNB)

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) – Zacks Research increased their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for F.N.B. in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.42. The consensus estimate for F.N.B.’s current full-year earnings is $1.45 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for F.N.B.’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $438.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.39 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 17.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on FNB. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of NYSE FNB opened at $15.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.88 and a 52-week high of $17.70. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,223 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 30,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter worth $1,873,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in F.N.B. by 5.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,049,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,112,000 after purchasing an additional 58,672 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

