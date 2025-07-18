Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Estimate for JCI Earnings

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report issued on Monday, July 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Johnson Controls International’s current full-year earnings is $3.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q3 2027 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on JCI. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up previously from $103.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.18.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 1.5%

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $108.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $109.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.68.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.47%.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that permits the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CFO Marc Vandiepenbeeck sold 28,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.92, for a total transaction of $2,572,035.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 147,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,426,429.16. This represents a 16.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $149,054.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 141,860 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,765.20. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,555 shares of company stock worth $13,705,106 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,444,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,104,000 after purchasing an additional 288,576 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,344,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,407,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,573 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,670,000 after buying an additional 343,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 7,378,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,078,000 after purchasing an additional 178,169 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

