Xponance Inc. Sells 2,458 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Xponance Inc. cut its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,104 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of HII opened at $255.38 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.88 and a fifty-two week high of $285.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $235.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.54. The company has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HII shares. Alembic Global Advisors raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This represents a 8.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total transaction of $301,483.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,929.71. This trade represents a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

