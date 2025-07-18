Xponance Inc. Sells 1,229 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Xponance Inc. reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,229 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Etsy by 47.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 20,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in Etsy by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 39.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Arete Research raised shares of Etsy to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Etsy Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $57.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.86. Etsy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.05 and a twelve month high of $66.81.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $651.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.22 million. Etsy had a net margin of 6.69% and a negative return on equity of 39.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.36, for a total transaction of $77,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,318.88. This represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Richard Edward Colburn III sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total value of $110,473.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 2,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,140.96. The trade was a 44.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 202,298 shares of company stock worth $11,156,039. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

See Also

