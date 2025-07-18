Xponance Inc. Buys 236 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CWST. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 124.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 156.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $121.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Casella Waste Systems’s revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 150,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,888,083.74. This trade represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CWST shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.67.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

