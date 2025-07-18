What is Zacks Research’s Estimate for PACCAR Q2 Earnings?

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of PACCAR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.58. The consensus estimate for PACCAR’s current full-year earnings is $7.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PACCAR’s Q3 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $1.78 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.64 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. UBS Group cut shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.59.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $94.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.65 and a 200 day moving average of $98.65. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $84.65 and a fifty-two week high of $118.81.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre R. Breber purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.78 per share, with a total value of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,486.70. This trade represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 631,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,675,000 after purchasing an additional 86,215 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 15.1% in the first quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 794,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,404,000 after acquiring an additional 104,281 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PACCAR by 62.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in PACCAR by 51.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

