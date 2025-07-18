What is Barrington Research’s Estimate for MEI Q1 Earnings?

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Methode Electronics in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 14th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Methode Electronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.40) per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Methode Electronics’ Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.59 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8.62. Methode Electronics has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $17.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $257,100 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.75 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MEI. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $441,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.9% in the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 85,997 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -31.46%.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

