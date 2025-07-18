Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Corp. (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) by 139.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Westlake were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake by 45.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,535 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Westlake by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,996 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Westlake during the first quarter worth about $565,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Westlake by 251.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 316 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Westlake by 46.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 551,766 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $55,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,306 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake stock opened at $83.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.02. Westlake Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.55 and a twelve month high of $153.34. The company has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 28.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Westlake Corp. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Westlake’s payout ratio is 70.47%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WLK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Westlake from $110.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Westlake from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Westlake from $122.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Westlake from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Westlake from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.77.

Westlake Corporation engages in the manufacture and marketing of performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Mexico, Brazil, France, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Performance and Essential Materials and Housing and Infrastructure Products.

