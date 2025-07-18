Wedbush Issues Negative Estimate for Ardelyx Earnings

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for Ardelyx in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 15th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Ardelyx had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The company had revenue of $74.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Ardelyx’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Ardelyx from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ardelyx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.89.

Ardelyx stock opened at $4.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 0.60. Ardelyx has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $7.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director David M. Mott bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.63 per share, for a total transaction of $726,000.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,896,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,641.73. This trade represents a 7.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 46,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $191,013.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,547,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,582.96. This represents a 2.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 881,377 shares of company stock worth $3,402,411 and sold 125,143 shares worth $517,667. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,387,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ardelyx by 4.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,997,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,636,000 after purchasing an additional 634,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ardelyx by 118.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,465,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501,782 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ardelyx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,509,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,941,000 after acquiring an additional 21,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Ardelyx during the 1st quarter worth about $16,735,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

