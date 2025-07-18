Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Stock Holdings Lifted by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,322,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.05% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $14,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBD. Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 135,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 32,102 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,914,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. Hi Line Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 17.8% during the first quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 597,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after purchasing an additional 90,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 10,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 2.1%

WBD opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.37 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $13.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 30.56%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Monday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Argus upgraded Warner Bros. Discovery to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.41.

View Our Latest Analysis on WBD

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.