The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 702 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 147.4% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 893 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Cooper Companies by 16.7% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO stock opened at $73.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.00 and a 1-year high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies ( NASDAQ:COO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COO shares. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

